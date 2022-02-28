Advertisement

Obituary: Holbrook, June Darla

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - June Darla Holbrook, 82, of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord February 27, 2022. She was born January 2, 1940 at Dayton, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Roby and Pauline Gibson.

June had been a bookkeeper with oil and gas companies. She enjoyed toll painting and photography.

She is survived by her sons, Darrell Holbrook (Tonya), Paul Holbrook (Patti), Jeff Holbrook (Dee), Kerry Alan Holbrook (Tammy) and Doug Holbrook (Joy); one sister Donna Gibson; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyde Holbrook and a brother, Donald Gibson.

At June’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral ceremony. The Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the Holbrook Family with arrangements.

