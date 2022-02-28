Advertisement

Obituary: Ledsome, Loretta Mae Perkins

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST
ARMOLDSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In Loving Memory of Mrs. Loretta Mae Perkins Ledsome, 77 of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home on Sassafras Ridge Road in Calhoun County WV.

She was born to the late Ruth Smith and Wilbur Perkins on June 19, 1944, in Grantsville, Calhoun County. Loretta was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband, children, grandchildren.

Loretta was a homemaker. She loved spending time outdoors especially growing her roses in her flower beds, cooking for all her family. She could talk to anyone and made friends with everyone.

Loretta is survived by her surviving siblings Opal Browning, Raven Smith, Donald Smith, Larry Perkins; loving husband Clarence Ledsome; five daughters Brenda Yeager, Sheila Brannon, Patricia Talley of Grantsville WV, Karen (Mike) Kirby of Shinnston WV, Bertha Hewitt of Londonderry OH; three sons Jeffery Brannon, Billy (Geleana) Collins, Michael Collins of Grantsville WV. She had 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren (and she adopted 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren), many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Anthony Collins (infancy death), siblings Vermal Bennet, Dermal Smith, Otho Yoke, Wilma Perkins, Dolly Perkins, Orlan Smith.

A funeral service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 28, 2022, at Hunt Cemetery with Preacher Mike Kirby officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.co

