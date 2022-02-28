Obituary: Miller, Helen Elaine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Elaine Miller (74) passed away suddenly, Friday, February 25, 2022.

She was born January10, 1948 the daughter of Albert & Lorraine (Binegar) Henke of Churchtown. She was a graduate of Fort Frye H.S class of 1966. She retired from Woolworths & Marietta Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting & cooking and spending time with family and friends. She had 2 fur babies that she loved dearly Stewie and Luckey. Helen was a member of the Basilica of St Mary of the Assumption.

She will be deeply missed by her 3 children Christine (Mike) West, Lisa (Greg) Farrell & Jeffrey Morris (Mary Nicholas). Grandchildren Angela (Dustin) Anderson, Brandi Simpson (James Sandy), Scotty Kisner, Samantha Kisner (Justin), Taleri (Travis) Thompson, Nathan Moths, Skylar Farrell. Great-grandchildren Avery, Alyssa, Arianna, Addalen, Raylen. Along with her sisters Mary Brooker, Betty (Jack) Ezell, Frances (Gary) Wright, Patricia Henke, Joanne (Bill) Hill, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, and husband Gerald Ray Miller, sister Carolyn Saffell, brother in laws Emmett Brooker, Roger Saffell.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday (Mar 2) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with a Vigil service held 3:30 Wednesday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday (Mar. 3) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

