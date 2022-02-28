Advertisement

Obituary: Miller, Helen Elaine

Helen Elaine Miller Obit
Helen Elaine Miller Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Elaine Miller (74) passed away suddenly, Friday, February 25, 2022.

She was born January10, 1948 the daughter of Albert & Lorraine (Binegar) Henke of Churchtown. She was a graduate of Fort Frye H.S class of 1966. She retired from Woolworths & Marietta Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting & cooking and spending time with family and friends. She had 2 fur babies that she loved dearly Stewie and Luckey. Helen was a member of the Basilica of St Mary of the Assumption.

She will be deeply missed by her 3 children Christine (Mike) West, Lisa (Greg) Farrell & Jeffrey Morris (Mary Nicholas). Grandchildren Angela (Dustin) Anderson, Brandi Simpson (James Sandy), Scotty Kisner, Samantha Kisner (Justin), Taleri (Travis) Thompson, Nathan Moths, Skylar Farrell. Great-grandchildren Avery, Alyssa, Arianna, Addalen, Raylen. Along with her sisters Mary Brooker, Betty (Jack) Ezell, Frances (Gary) Wright, Patricia Henke, Joanne (Bill) Hill, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, and husband Gerald Ray Miller, sister Carolyn Saffell, brother in laws Emmett Brooker, Roger Saffell.

Friends will be received from 2-4  and 6-8 pm on Wednesday (Mar 2) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with a Vigil service held 3:30 Wednesday. 

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday  (Mar. 3) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption.   

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County
Car drove into home in Belpre
Car drives into home in Belpre

Latest News

Eloise Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Eloise
Ima Jean Henry Obit
Obituary: Henry, Ima Jean
June Darla Holbrook Obit
Obituary: Holbrook, June Darla
Thomas Michael Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Thomas Michael
Rosemary Treadway Obit
Obituary: Treadway, Rosemary