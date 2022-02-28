Obituary: O’Dell, Ward Duaine

CRESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ward Duaine O’Dell, 90, of Creston WV passed away on Feb 16, 2022

He was born on May 26, 1931, at Quick WV, He was the son of the late

Ward H O’Dell and Dora V O’Dell ( Stricker). He graduated from South Charleston High School.

He served in the US Navy Reserve from 1949 thru 1953. He also served in the 167th TAG and the 130th TAG, Air National Guard Units from 1955 thru 1988.

He enjoyed going fishing and camping with his grandkids. He also liked to hunt.

He always had a smile on his face for everyone he met, and he never knew a stranger. He also never missed an opportunity to talk about Jesus, and the family never had a family meal without him saying grace no matter where we were.

He is survived by his wife Linda L O’Dell (Weber) of 19 years; and his daughters, Deborah D. Pate, Duaina L Alley, Donna K Harlow, Dana S Harper; and son Ward Daniel (Carol) O’Dell and step-son David l(Candy) Bridwell, ; his siblings: Deloris J. Waters, James C (Elinor) O’Dell,

And Gordon (Buddy) O’Dell; his grandchildren: Robert J (Kayla) Jones, Glen D. (Nichole) Pate, Tabatha D. (Karle) Griffith, Chasity J Taylor, Elizabeth M (Allen) Myers, Jennifer N. (Cory) Ketchem, and Justin D

(Stephanie) O’Dell

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife

Madeline O’Dell (McCloud, his grandsons; John R Jones and Phillip K Taylor; step-son Dewayne Bridwell; sons-in-law, Dana G Pate and David Harper

There will not be a service, but we are having a family and friends gathering at Quick Community Center, Quick WV starting at 12:00 on March 5, 2022

Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth WV was honored to assist the family

