Obituary: Phillips, Peggy Virginia Carney

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Peggy Virginia Carney Phillips, 80 of Parkersburg, passed away February 26, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 17, 1941 in Petroleum, WV, one of 12 children of the late Clyde Raymond and Hattie Grace Davis Metz.

Peggy was a Seamstress and enjoyed sewing clothes and quilting. She was a Nurse’s Aide and a Volunteer for the Washington Bottom Fire Department. Peg was a Hospice Volunteer and was a Caregiver to many. She got the most joy from being a grand and great grandmother. She was a long-time member of the Lubeck and Camden Avenue Churches of Christ.

Surviving are her daughters: Teresa Carney of Ripley, Cindy Deem of Belpre, Sandra Graham of Parkersburg and Melissa Mayo of Parkersburg, stepchildren: Kimberly Ledsome of Parkersburg and Michael Phillips of Powell, OH and sister Wanda Shields (Francis) of Petroleum.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Amy Chaves, Jackie Nay (Cameron), Taylor Nay, Lakyn and Chase Mayo, Audra Casto (Luke), Jason Phillips (Leah), Ashley Chickerella (Vince) and Brooke Schireman along with great-grandchildren: Jackson, Bethany, Rosalina, Carson, Isla, Clara and Crew and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her girls, Charles Carney, second husband Gene “Tiny” Phillips, brothers: Harvey, Jessie, Raymond, Paul, Ottie, Jean and Donald Metz, sisters: Cora Davis, Geraldine Hoover and Lorraine Farr, son-in-law Duane Deem, daughter-in-law Kimberly Phillips and stepdaughter Debbie Westfall.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Evangelist Steve Fuchs officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Thursday 11AM.

Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8PM and one hour prior to services.

