Obituary: Reynolds, Quana Leigh

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Quana Leigh Reynolds, 42, of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday at 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Minister Clarence Thompkins officiating. 

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

