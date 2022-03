WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kathryn Eileen Stanley, 84, of Washington, WV passed away February 26, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 8, 1938 a daughter of the late Clyde Mills and Madeline Hardesty Mills.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Service details and full obituary to follow

