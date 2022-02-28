Obituary: Watkins, Doris L.

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doris L. Watkins, 90, of Washington, WV passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at her residence.

She was born March 4, 1931 in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Alva D. and B. Ethel Smith Kidder. Doris was a member of the Washington United Methodist Church and the Good Sam’s Camping Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Melinda Shockey of Washington, WV; three sisters, Janice Lockhart of Palestine, WV, Peggy Snyder (Jack) of Vienna and Karen Scott (Larry) of Parkersburg; one brother, Gerald Kidder (Renate) of Germany; two grandchildren, Nathan Shockey and Erika Brady (Quentin) and three great-grandchildren, Gabriella Lynn, Hailey Nicole and Jackson Donray Brady.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Watkins and her daughter, Barbara Lynn Watkins.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be 2-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1218 Market St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 in memory of Doris.

