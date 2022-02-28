Advertisement

Ohio election officials: ‘Grave concerns’ for May 3 primary

Ohio election officials say they have ``grave concerns’' about being able to carry out a...
Ohio election officials say they have ``grave concerns'' about being able to carry out a successful primary election on May 3.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio election officials say they have ``grave concerns’' about being able to carry out a successful primary election on May 3.

They cited the already tight timeline due to still-unresolved state legislative maps. In a letter Monday, leaders of the Ohio Association of Election Officials strongly urged Republican Senate President Matt Huffman to delay the primary.

They said many of Ohio’s 88 counties ``no longer have the ability to run a successful`` primary, ``and more counties lose that ability each day.’’

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered county boards Saturday to begin adding legislative candidates’ names to ballots, as instructed by the Legislature.

