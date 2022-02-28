Advertisement

Ohio Medicaid managed care plan enrollment begins Tuesday

Medicaid enrollees in Ohio can begin selecting from a new slate of managed care plans beginning...
Medicaid enrollees in Ohio can begin selecting from a new slate of managed care plans beginning Tuesday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Medicaid enrollees in Ohio can begin selecting from a new slate of managed care plans beginning Tuesday.

Seven plans were selected for the Ohio Medicaid Next Generation initiative, which goes live July 1.

They are: Buckeye Community Health Plan, CareSource, Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, AmeriHealth Caritas, Humana and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Next Generation is scheduled to go live on July 1. Eligible participants have several ways to make their selection, including visiting the Ohio Medicaid Consumer Hotline portal, calling the hotline or contacting their county Department of Job and Family Services.

