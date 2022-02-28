Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.

Ohio Revised Code 1503.18 has been in place since 1988 and it states the laws during the spring burning season. Some of these laws include: prohibiting most open burning in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, and May from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals who disobey the spring burning laws can be held liable for any damages caused by the fire they started.

Depending on the severity of the situation a fine is also possible for those who don’t follow the burning laws.

All open burning regulations can be found by department here since laws differentiate from the Ohio Division of Forestry, the Ohio EPA, and your local fire departments.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.