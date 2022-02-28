West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia Man was found guilty of Battery Monday in Wood County Circuit Court.

Brandon Boyd of Winfield West Virginia was initially slated to stand trial for Malicious Assault and Attempted Murder on March 1st. His change of plea was granted Monday and he was charged with battery.

According to the criminal complaint, Boyd attempted to murder Danial Bevins in the CVS parking lot on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg last January. Boyd and Bevins were seated inside Boyd’s car when the incident happened. A third witness was also seated inside the vehicle.

The criminal complaint states that a detective spoke with Bevins after he was treated for a laceration at Camden Clark Medical Center. Medical personnel at the hospital told police that Bivens was cut by a sharp edge or a knife-like object. Bevins states that he tried to exit the car when he saw the sharp object in Boyd’s hand and felt a, “coolness on his chest” and saw that he was covered in blood. Medical personnel said the cut came within a millimeter of severing his carotid artery.

The criminal complaint indicates Boyd was named as a suspect after Bivens was able to give a statement. Boyd also had several cuts on his hand.

Boyd admitted that he was arguing with Bevins and said he knew Bevins for a few months before the altercation took place.

Boyd was credited the 257 days of home confinement and the 128 days at the North West Regional Jail he already served and will not serve any more time. He will have to pay the remainder of his court fees.

