Advertisement

Wood County Schools Board of Education bond issue to appear on May primary ballot

The Board of Education says the $60,850,000 will be used for a number of projects
WTAP News @ 5- BOE Look Live
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Voters in Wood County will get to weigh in on the Wood County Schools Board of Education’s proposed bond issue in the May primary election.

This, after the Wood County Commission gave the green light for it to appear on the ballot.

Representatives of the Board of Education appeared before the Commission this morning to outline the proposal, which they say will not exceed $60,850,000.

The Board of Education says the money will be used for a number of projects, including a new Lubeck Elementary school building, a new consolidated elementary school in the Vienna area, a new consolidated elementary school in the north Parkersburg area, and improvements to athletic facilities at Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg South High School, and at Williamstown Middle and High schools...

Board of Education President Justin Raber says adding this bond will cost the average homeowner in Wood County $0.25/day.

Commissioner Bob Tebay expressed his disapproval, calling the proposal an “irresponsible” way of spending taxpayer dollars. He says he fears the projects will cost more than projected, citing the rising cost of building materials.

Raber says they partnered with Pickering and Associates on the cost analysis and that on past projects, they have reported coming in at around 5% of projected costs.

In the end, the Commission voted unanimously to leave the bond issue up to the voters of Wood County come May.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

Latest News

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon over charges stemming...
Parkersburg man charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment
Police lights
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to possession of controlled substance
Edith Laverne Mitchell Obit
Obituary: Mitchell, Edith Laverne