Wood County Schools Board of Education bond issue to appear on May primary ballot

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Voters in Wood County will get to weigh in on the Wood County Schools Board of Education’s proposed bond issue in the May primary election.

This, after the Wood County Commission gave the green light for it to appear on the ballot.

Representatives of the Board of Education appeared before the Commission this morning to outline the proposal, which they say will not exceed $60,850,000.

The Board of Education says the money will be used for a number of projects, including a new Lubeck Elementary school building, a new consolidated elementary school in the Vienna area, a new consolidated elementary school in the north Parkersburg area, and improvements to athletic facilities at Parkersburg High School, Parkersburg South High School, and at Williamstown Middle and High schools...

Board of Education President Justin Raber says adding this bond will cost the average homeowner in Wood County $0.25/day.

Commissioner Bob Tebay expressed his disapproval, calling the proposal an “irresponsible” way of spending taxpayer dollars. He says he fears the projects will cost more than projected, citing the rising cost of building materials.

Raber says they partnered with Pickering and Associates on the cost analysis and that on past projects, they have reported coming in at around 5% of projected costs.

In the end, the Commission voted unanimously to leave the bond issue up to the voters of Wood County come May.

