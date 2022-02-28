Advertisement

W.Va. lawmakers advance second bill about teaching on race

West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race,...
West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race, ethnicity or biological sex is superior to another in public K-12 schools and colleges and universities.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race, ethnicity or biological sex is superior to another in public K-12 schools and colleges and universities.

The ``Anti-Racism Act of 2022′' passed the Senate Education Committee and will now go before the full Senate.

The bill advanced after a similar proposal was halted in the House Judiciary Committee. Committee members decided the bill needs to be studied more over the coming months.

Similar legislation has advanced in other states and caused confusion about whether teaching on such things as the lingering effect of slavery are acceptable in classrooms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

Latest News

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon over charges stemming...
Parkersburg man charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment
Police lights
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to possession of controlled substance
Edith Laverne Mitchell Obit
Obituary: Mitchell, Edith Laverne