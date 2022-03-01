Advertisement

Amazon driver wanted in road rage shooting probe

A 58-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident with an Amazon driver in Philadelphia. (KYW, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, CLIFTON HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Joe Holden
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - An Amazon delivery driver is wanted in connection to a shooting in Philadelphia.

It happened after an alleged road rage incident on Sunday afternoon in the neighborhood of Clifton Heights, leaving a 58-year-old man in critical condition.

“Oh, I saw the Amazon driver get up. I saw the pickup first, pull in. Then I saw the Amazon truck pull in. there was ‘F’in this and F’in that’ going back at each other, next thing you know, the guy popped him,” said Mike, who witnessed the shooting. He did not provide a last name.

It was just after noon when a dispute over a minor fender bender boiled over into blows and ended with a shooting.

Police said Anthony Jones, an Amazon driver, pulled a gun from his truck and shot an unidentified man in the stomach.

“I’m surprised why Amazon did something like that. You know, like they’re allowed to have guns?” said Alex Karagiannis, the owner of a nearby business.

The violent interaction had people shaking their heads, many calling the shooting brazen and senseless.

Clifton Heights resident Stephanie Lucero said the actions of the Amazon driver is shocking.

“Yep, crazy. Supposed to be a professional,” she said. “I think, uh, I think it’s crazy.”

Jones faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.

Police are still looking for him, and it’s unclear if they were able to track down the truck he was driving.

Amazon issued a statement, saying the company is aware of the incident and is working with investigators.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

Latest News

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon over charges stemming...
Parkersburg man charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment
Thieves in Georgia are drilling holes in cars to steal gas.
Thieves drilling holes in cars to steal gas in Atlanta
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices