Belpre City Council passes first reading of budget

While Belpre it may be a smaller city, mayor Mike Lorentz says a lot was checked off on the...
While Belpre it may be a smaller city, mayor Mike Lorentz says a lot was checked off on the city hall’s to-do list this past year.(WTAP News)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Belpre City Council passes the first reading of its budget on Monday. Council voted six to one to approve it.

There will be two more readings before it is officially approved. Council also passed legislation to an auditor software program so that it can be funded and built.

It will replace an older system that needs to be updated. Council is also exploring the option of joining the Sunday Creek Horizons group. This group has the potential to help them get grant money that is floating around. The mayor says a lot of growth is coming to the city.

There is a project to upgrade a water line on Farson Street and build a two and a half million-gallon water tank to increase the city’s supply.

