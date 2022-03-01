Belpre City Council passes first reading of budget

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Belpre City Council passes the first reading of its budget on Monday. Council voted six to one to approve it.

There will be two more readings before it is officially approved. Council also passed legislation to an auditor software program so that it can be funded and built.

It will replace an older system that needs to be updated. Council is also exploring the option of joining the Sunday Creek Horizons group. This group has the potential to help them get grant money that is floating around. The mayor says a lot of growth is coming to the city.

There is a project to upgrade a water line on Farson Street and build a two and a half million-gallon water tank to increase the city’s supply.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.