Advertisement

Disney pauses theatrical releases in Russia

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop...
Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Disney says it will stop releasing films in Russia.(Disney Parks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is pausing the release of its theatrical films in Russia, citing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Monday that the company is concerned about the “massive humanitarian crisis” the invasion has unleashed in Europe.

The company is also working with non-governmental organizations to give aid and other humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the attack.

Disney’s move comes amid a wave of international condemnation and crippling economic sanctions targeting Russia’s economy. On Tuesday, Warner Media announced it will pause the upcoming theatrical release of “The Batman” in Russia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Brandon Bruce
Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head
Michael Scott Kerns Obit
Obituary: Kerns, Michael Scott
Michael “Ray” Morton Obit
Obituary: Morton, Michael “Ray”

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House to vote on bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits
President Joe Biden proposes pouring hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars into suicide...
Biden plan would tackle chronic gaps in mental health care
A firefighter is praised after rescuing a stuck dog from an icy pond in Colorado Wednesday.
VIDEO: Firefighter pulls dog from icy pond in Colorado
A firefighter is praised after rescuing a stuck dog from an icy pond in Colorado Wednesday.
Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond