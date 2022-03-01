Jacob Smeeks signs with Rio Grande University on golf scholarship

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Jacob Smeeks has signed on to play golf for the Redstorm of Rio Grande University.

Smeeks is a multiple sport athlete for Belpre, but he knew since his freshman year that golf was the sport he wanted to pursue going forward.

Jacob had his signing ceremony on Tuesday in the gymnasium surrounded by friends, family, coaches and teammates.

Jacob said he likes how close the school is to home, which was a big factor in making his decision.

