NBA legend stops by Parkersburg Highschool

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Utah Jazz legend and NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton spread his knowledge to a Parkersburg Highschool Sports in American Culture class today.

The school hosted a zoom call with the Hall of Famer for over an hour where students asked him many questions.

Some such as, his relationship with former teammate Karl Malone, his time with the ‘92 Dream Team, his time with the Utah Jazz and many more questions.

Students have spoken to spots figures such as Jim Tressel, Bob Costas and Eric Heiden but speaking to a Hall of Famer is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It’s just amazing it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so I thought it was amazing,” said Senior student David Hamilton.

The students will have the opportunity to interview more figures before the school year ends.

