Obituary: Henry, Ima Jean

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ima Jean Henry, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away February 27, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born November 6, 1935 in Gallipolis, OH, a daughter of the late Gordon David and Inez Lillian Miller Hughes.

Ima Jean was secretary of payroll for a Goodyear plant in Logan, OH until retirement. She was devoted to her family, especially liked traveling with family and watching Daris play in sporting events. Ima always had a smile and a laugh and was a blessing to all who knew her.

She is survived by a son, Michael Jay (Jacque) Henry of Mineral Wells, WV; sister, Ival Wamsley of Point Pleasant, WV; grandchildren, Jeff (Spring) Henry of Rockport, WV, Jason (Josie) Henry of Parkersburg, WV, Chris Henry of Akron, OH; great-grandchildren, Daris, Alyssa, Kris and Angel Henry; and a great grandchild, Serenity Hatfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Daris Henry; son, Richard Lee Henry; brother-in-law, Chester Wamsley and her beloved bulldog, Holly.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Athens, OH, with Rev. David Roach officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family appreciates you keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Henry family.

