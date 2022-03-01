Advertisement

Obituary: Henry, Ima Jean

Ima Jean Henry Obit
Ima Jean Henry Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ima Jean Henry, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away February 27, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born November 6, 1935 in Gallipolis, OH, a daughter of the late Gordon David and Inez Lillian Miller Hughes.

Ima Jean was secretary of payroll for a Goodyear plant in Logan, OH until retirement. She was devoted to her family, especially liked traveling with family and watching Daris play in sporting events. Ima always had a smile and a laugh and was a blessing to all who knew her.

She is survived by a son, Michael Jay (Jacque) Henry of Mineral Wells, WV; sister, Ival Wamsley of Point Pleasant, WV; grandchildren, Jeff (Spring) Henry of Rockport, WV, Jason (Josie) Henry of Parkersburg, WV, Chris Henry of Akron, OH; great-grandchildren, Daris, Alyssa, Kris and Angel Henry; and a great grandchild, Serenity Hatfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Daris Henry; son, Richard Lee Henry; brother-in-law, Chester Wamsley and her beloved bulldog, Holly.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Athens, OH, with Rev. David Roach officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family appreciates you keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Henry family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

Latest News

Larry Jack Bradfield Obit
Obituary: Bradfield, Larry Jack
Kathryn Eileen Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Kathryn Eileen
Michael Scott Kerns Obit
Obituary: Kerns, Michael Scott
Randall G. Nelson Obit
Obituary: Nelson, Randall G.
Steven Allen Goff Obit
Obituary: Goff, Steven Allen