Obituary: Jones, Eloise

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM EST
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eloise Jones, 91, of Vienna, formerly of Warren, OH, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her residence.

She was born November 30, 1930, in Gassaway, WV, a daughter of the late Luigi and Filomena Torchio Nardella.

Eloise was a hairdresser for fifty years. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, gardening, flowers and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Coen Jones; two sisters, Rose Vaughan and Jeannette Stanley both of Florida; a special niece, Elaine Beane of Vienna; special great-nephews, Judge J. D. Beane, David J. Beane M.D. and Michael E. Beane M.D.; special great-great-nephew, Nick Beane; and special great-great-niece, Jenna Beane.

In addition to her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

Per Eloise’s request there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Jones family.

