Ohio celebrates 219th birthday; governor to provide remarks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is another year older with the celebration of its 219th birthday.

Congress approved the state’s first constitution in early 1803 and President Thomas Jefferson signed it on Feb. 19.

The newly elected General Assembly conducted business for the first time on March 1, 1803, at the then Statehouse in Chillicothe.

The Ohio History Connection is hosting a commemoration event Tuesday at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.

It also will introduce the state commission involved with the 250th birthday of the United States in 2026.

The Statehouse is providing viewings of the Ohio History Connection film ``The Debate Over Statehood.’’

