Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg is arrested for sexual assault. Detectives say they made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation on Friday, February 25, 2022, that began in September 2021.

Trevor Davis is his name. He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a relative when she was 12 and he was 18. DNA evidence was collected and sent to the West Virginia State Police Laboratory for testing as part of the investigation.

Those test results are what led to him being charged with sexual assault.

