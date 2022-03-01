Parkersburg South sax quartet going to W.Va. Solo and Ensemble Festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A sax group at Parkersburg South high school is going to the West Virginia Solo and Ensemble Festival.

“I think it was really exciting for all of us,” says quartet member, Audrey Sundstrom.

The saxophone quartet of Garrett Lewis, Abby Ferrell, Claira Goff, and Sundstrom will be going to the festival as finalists.

The group says that they have been practicing as much as they can for this opportunity.

Even up to two hours on some days.

“I was the first to make it known. Because I saw it off of the band app that we use. I would say we were pretty excited. It was definitely a shock,” says Lewis.

All members say that they were more than excited when Lewis told the quartet the news in their group chat.

“I was sitting in the middle of class, and I just jumped up all of a sudden and everybody was really confused,” says Ferrell.

With plenty of the other members having extreme reactions as well.

“He texted me separately and I’m sitting in the car next to my stepdad, and he texted me separately, and I completely threw the phone. Like it was such a shock like I just completely threw my phone across the entire car,” says Goff.

The group says that they are very close with each other, almost like a family.

And that they will be looking to keep this group together for next year.

The group’s recital will be this Friday in Charleston at the W.Va. Music Educators Association Conference.

