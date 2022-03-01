Advertisement

Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers

A Ritchie County woman was arrested on Friday after officers said she fired a rifle towards them and resisted arrest.
Cayla Ross
Cayla Ross(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Ritchie County woman was arrested on Friday after officers said she fired a rifle towards them and resisted arrest.

Officers were dispatched after an altercation had occurred to a home in Harrisville on Friday, Feb. 25, according to a criminal complaint.

At the home, officers said they heard Cayla Ross, 34, of Harrisville, inside the home when they knocked on the door.

The report says officers heard a side-door to the home open and yelled “State Police.”

Ross responded to the officer, allegedly telling them to “Get the f*** off my property” before firing a shot from a high-powered rifle.

An officer on the scene then went to a police cruiser to hold cover and wait for additional officers to arrive, according to court documents.

Officers said they saw Ross walking out of the side-door unarmed and would not comply with verbal commands to get on the ground.

Ross would only get on her knees, according to officers, forcing officers to use physical force to put her on the ground.

Officers allege that Ross still resisted arrest while officers tried to restrain her.

While being escorted to a police cruiser, officers said Ross told them she “fired a .270 rifle.”

Ross has been charged wtih unlawful assault and wanton endangerment involving a firearm. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

