Wood Co. Senior Citizens Assoc. center open for first time in two years

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Senior Citizens Assocation center is officially back open.

The senior center is open for the first time in roughly two years.

Officials with the center served food to regulars of the center as the center saw a small turnout on its first day back.

Seniors say that they are glad to be able to be back at the center and get a reason to be out of the house.

“It is exciting to get out of the house and come over here and it’s fun seeing a lot of people we know and make friends with. It’s real exciting,” says Thelma Sheppard.

The senior center will be open Monday through Friday from 11 in the morning to noon.

