Advertisement

Wood Co. Senior Citizens Assoc. center open for first time in two years

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County senior citizens assoc. center open for first time in 2 years
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Senior Citizens Assocation center is officially back open.

The senior center is open for the first time in roughly two years.

Officials with the center served food to regulars of the center as the center saw a small turnout on its first day back.

Seniors say that they are glad to be able to be back at the center and get a reason to be out of the house.

“It is exciting to get out of the house and come over here and it’s fun seeing a lot of people we know and make friends with. It’s real exciting,” says Thelma Sheppard.

The senior center will be open Monday through Friday from 11 in the morning to noon.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Brandon Bruce
Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head
Michael Scott Kerns Obit
Obituary: Kerns, Michael Scott
Michael “Ray” Morton Obit
Obituary: Morton, Michael “Ray”

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
This bill isn't the first of its kind.
Anti-discrimination bill makes it to the house
People are hard at work, getting the vendor mall ready for the grand opening.
A vendor mall is coming to Williamstown
Dr. David Gnegy is an invasive cardiologist at Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. He discussed...
Health Check: Time is Muscle