Academic Achiever of the Week: Jonathan Daggett

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jonathan Daggett is a senior at Parkersburg South High School with a cumulative GPA of 4.43. He talked about what drives him to succeed in school.

“My parents and also my teachers. Whenever I was young they all really pushed it really hard on me to you know make sure that I am doing always my best and make sure that I am always achieving as much as I possibly can,” said Daggett.

Daggett is involved within the community having a job at a local Arby’s, he was a tutor for elementary students, and he participates in clubs on Friday’s at school. He spoke about the experience he gained from working outside the classroom.

“It was a really great opportunity for experiencing what it is like to be a leader and what it is like to really have to learn what leadership techniques work best with different people,” said Daggett.

Daggett will be attending West Virginia University in the fall where he will be studying Environmental and Civil Engineering. He hopes he can help people and nature when he finishes his education.

Daggett shared the best part of his senior year so far.

“How my schooling is coming together. How it is coming together with my friends and seeing where they are going. It is coming together with getting to spend time with other people and getting to spend time with my girlfriend and with my family. And it is just very satisfying to see,” said Daggett.

Daggett says he is excited to start chasing his dreams at West Virginia University in the fall.

