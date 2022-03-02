Advertisement

Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent

Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the start for many giving up something Lent as a part of Ash Wednesday.

Christians take these 40 days to easter to give up something of their choosing.

Some popular choices maybe unhealthy food or an unhealthy habit as they receive the ashes on their forehead from a pastor.

Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church pastor, Father John Rice, says that this period is a time of self-reflection and giving back.

“It is the movement away from apathy towards empathy. And that really is the Christian life, isn’t it? That I live not for myself. I live for others, I live for God,” says Father Rice.

Father Rice also says it’s important to take time to pray for peace for those in Ukraine, those in the Middle East and those fighting battles in this country.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

Latest News

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon over charges stemming...
Parkersburg man charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment
Police lights
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to possession of controlled substance
Edith Laverne Mitchell Obit
Obituary: Mitchell, Edith Laverne