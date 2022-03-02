Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the start for many giving up something Lent as a part of Ash Wednesday.

Christians take these 40 days to easter to give up something of their choosing.

Some popular choices maybe unhealthy food or an unhealthy habit as they receive the ashes on their forehead from a pastor.

Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church pastor, Father John Rice, says that this period is a time of self-reflection and giving back.

“It is the movement away from apathy towards empathy. And that really is the Christian life, isn’t it? That I live not for myself. I live for others, I live for God,” says Father Rice.

Father Rice also says it’s important to take time to pray for peace for those in Ukraine, those in the Middle East and those fighting battles in this country.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.