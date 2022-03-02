Athens County siblings charged in U.S. Capitol riots

ALBANY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three Athens County siblings are facing charges related to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Abigail, Loammi, Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfahani are from Albany, Ohio, and federal investigators believe they were inside the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

Loammi, who also goes by Elijah Yazdani, was arrested in May of 2021 and had an information (similar to a Grand Jury indictment) filed against him in August of that year.

A criminal complaint against his sisters, Abigail and Loruhamah, was filed on February 18, 2022. They were arrested on February 23.

A statement of facts found on the U.S. Department of Justice’s website says the three were in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021 to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally.

In an interview with investigators, Loruhamah Yazdani-Isfehani said she heard others at the rally say they were heading to the U.S. Capitol to “stop the steal,” and the three decided to to walk there.

FBI agents believe all three of the siblings can be seen on security footage inside of the Capitol during the riots. They say in court documents that they were inside for about 37 minutes.

Loruhamah and Loammi admitted in interviews with investigators to entering the Capitol building, and both claimed Abigail was with them.

