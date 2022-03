Basketball playoffs scoreboard: March 1, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

W. VA. CLASS AAAA REGION IV SECTION 2 SEMI-FINALS

Hurricane at Parkersburg South Sectional Semi-Finals

Hurricane - 43

Parkersburg South - 89

Parkersburg - 64

St. Albans - 83

Parkersburg South will host St. Albans in sectional finals on March 4.

W. VA. CLASS AA REGION 1 SECTION 1 SEMI-FINALS

Magnolia - 42

Ritchie County - 39

St. Marys will host Magnolia in sectional finals on March 4.

W. VA. CLASS AA REGION 1 SECTION 2 SEMI-FINALS

Parkersburg Catholic at Wirt County Sectional Semi-Finals

Parkersburg Catholic - 52

Wirt County - 74

Williamstown will host Wirt County in sectional finals on March 4.

OHIO DIVISION II REGION 7 SEMI-FINALS

Warren - 43

Tri-Valley - 42

Warren advances to the Elite 8 to take on Sheridan on March 4 in Zanesville.

