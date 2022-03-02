Bill to split massive W. Va. health department passes House

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s House of Delegates has approved a bill that would split the massive Department of Health and Human Resources into separate departments.

The bill passed the House on an 83-11 vote Wednesday. It now heads to the state Senate. It would split the DHHR into the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Health.

Cabell County Republican Delegate Matthew Rohrbach calls the change long overdue.

He says the DHHR currently has one cabinet secretary, Bill Crouch, overseeing a $7.6 billion budget, or 39% of the state’s entire spending, while 11 secretaries from other departments oversee the remaining 60% of state spending.

