Advertisement

Bill to split massive W. Va. health department passes House

West Virginia’s House of Delegates has approved a bill that would split the massive Department...
West Virginia’s House of Delegates has approved a bill that would split the massive Department of Health and Human Resources into separate departments.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s House of Delegates has approved a bill that would split the massive Department of Health and Human Resources into separate departments.

The bill passed the House on an 83-11 vote Wednesday. It now heads to the state Senate. It would split the DHHR into the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Health.

Cabell County Republican Delegate Matthew Rohrbach calls the change long overdue.

He says the DHHR currently has one cabinet secretary, Bill Crouch, overseeing a $7.6 billion budget, or 39% of the state’s entire spending, while 11 secretaries from other departments oversee the remaining 60% of state spending.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bruce
Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head
UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Michael Scott Kerns Obit
Obituary: Kerns, Michael Scott
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 10,255 crashes were caused by vehicle defects from...
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of vehicle maintenance

Latest News

An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring the state’s five public employee pension funds...
Ohio bill seeks removal of Russian assets from state funds
A Vienna man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court Thursday afternoon in front of Judge J.D....
Vienna man pleads guilty to two drugs charges
Todd Wines, Tim Pingley, and Sharon Kesselring
This Red Cross month, local chapter seeks volunteers
Melissa Southall and Morgan Spicer
Recognizing Developmental Disability Awareness Month in the MOV
Juan Rodriguez McMutary sentenced on his three guilty charges involving drugs and guns.
Man sentenced to years behind bars in Wood Co. court