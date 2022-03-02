Advertisement

Bride gets heart transplant on her wedding day

A bride on a transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor days before she was set to get married. (CNN, CLEVELAND CLINIC, KIMBERLY WOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Indiana bride on a heart transplant waiting list got the call that she matched to a donor - four days before she was set to get married.

After a last-minute wedding, she got a new heart.

It was not the ceremony Kimberly Woods had planned to have. Her nuptials were supposed to be four days later, but at the last minute she rushed to the altar after getting the call.

“We weren’t expecting this phone call for years down the road,” she said.

Six months earlier, Woods found out she needed a new heart and joined the waiting list.

She’d been living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that’s often genetic and can cause the heart muscle to be abnormally thick, making it harder to pump blood.

“I knew that my body was definitely declining a lot more, just my heart declining and the days were getting a lot more rough,” Woods said.

Her doctor at Cleveland Clinic says many times HCM goes undiagnosed - most with the disease have few to no symptoms.

But after exercise, some have shortness of breath, chest pain or may even faint.

There may be a rapid heartbeat or a heart murmur detected.

There could also be some leg swelling. Those are signs to see a doctor.

“(The doctor) who will, in turn, order an echocardiogram,” said Dr. J. Emanuel Finet, Cleveland Clinic. “And that will be the first stage in the diagnosis.”

A little more than five months into recovery, Woods’ heart is healthy.

“Just knowing that she’s got a good heart that will last her, and that I get to have her healthy and forever!” said Tony Woods, her husband.

In June, the couple plans to have a wedding reception. Since she wore her rehearsal dress during the first ceremony, she’ll be able to show off her wedding dress for the first time.

The couple’s also planning a honeymoon that’s not spent in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

Latest News

FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall...
Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon over charges stemming...
Parkersburg man charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment
Thieves in Georgia are drilling holes in cars to steal gas.
Thieves drilling holes in cars to steal gas in Atlanta