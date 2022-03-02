Criminal law debate focuses on early release, drug addiction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The latest debate over an update to Ohio’s criminal justice laws has focused on early release for certain inmates.

Louis Tobin is the executive director of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association.

Tobin is opposing a change in Ohio law preventing judges from releasing inmates into halfway houses if they were sentenced to two years or less in prison.

Tobin testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that inmates serving those short sentences typically have already violated probation multiple times.

Tobin says judges’ determinations that prison time is necessary shouldn’t be overridden.

The Ohio Public Defender’s Office supports the change in state law.

