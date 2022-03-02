Advertisement

Criminal law debate focuses on early release, drug addiction

The latest debate over an update to Ohio’s criminal justice laws has focused on early release...
The latest debate over an update to Ohio’s criminal justice laws has focused on early release for certain inmates.(Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The latest debate over an update to Ohio’s criminal justice laws has focused on early release for certain inmates.

Louis Tobin is the executive director of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association.

Tobin is opposing a change in Ohio law preventing judges from releasing inmates into halfway houses if they were sentenced to two years or less in prison.

Tobin testified Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that inmates serving those short sentences typically have already violated probation multiple times.

Tobin says judges’ determinations that prison time is necessary shouldn’t be overridden.

The Ohio Public Defender’s Office supports the change in state law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bruce
Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head
UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Michael Scott Kerns Obit
Obituary: Kerns, Michael Scott
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 10,255 crashes were caused by vehicle defects from...
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of vehicle maintenance

Latest News

An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring the state’s five public employee pension funds...
Ohio bill seeks removal of Russian assets from state funds
A Vienna man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court Thursday afternoon in front of Judge J.D....
Vienna man pleads guilty to two drugs charges
Todd Wines, Tim Pingley, and Sharon Kesselring
This Red Cross month, local chapter seeks volunteers
Melissa Southall and Morgan Spicer
Recognizing Developmental Disability Awareness Month in the MOV
Juan Rodriguez McMutary sentenced on his three guilty charges involving drugs and guns.
Man sentenced to years behind bars in Wood Co. court