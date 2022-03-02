FirstEnergy’s West Virginia Utilities Remind Customers of Available Assistance Programs to Help with Winter Electric Bills

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - FirstEnergy Corp’s electric companies in West Virginia, Mon Power and Potomac Edison, are urging residential customers experiencing financial hardship to contact their utility as soon as possible.

They want to help to establish an affordable payment arrangement or obtain assistance before shut-offs for nonpayment resume without winter restrictions beginning March 31.

FirstEnergy Customer Service and Human Services employees want to help their customers out through difficult times.

“Many of our customers are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible,” said Michelle Henry, senior vice president of Customer Experience at FirstEnergy. “Our dedicated Customer Service team is eager to walk customers through this process, and our hope is that customers will hear our employees’ stories and feel more comfortable reaching out to us for assistance.”

Here are a few assistance programs that Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers may be eligible to participate in:

• The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP): Helps residential customers maintain electric service through cash grants for home heating bills and emergencies, including past-due bills and termination notices. To apply, obtain an application from your local Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office, Community Action Agency or senior center, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit www.wvpath.org. Applications for LIEAP will be accepted through March 18, 2022. DHHR issues a press release announcing the start of the application period for Emergency LIEAP.

• Emergency Assistance (EA) Program: The program is administered by WV DHHR and helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To apply, call 1-877-716-1212 or visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx.

• The Dollar Energy Fund (DEF): Helps customers avoid termination of service for nonpayment by providing a payment directly to the utility company. To find an agency and apply, visit www.hardshiptools.org/AgencyFinder.aspx.

• 2-1-1 Helpline: This nationwide resource and information helpline identifies locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. For more information, dial 2-1-1, text your ZIP code to 898211 or visit the 2-1-1 website.

• The WV Housing Development Fund: Provides payment assistance to help renters with utility bills, current or past-due rent and more through the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program (MRAP). To apply for rental assistance or learn more about the upcoming WV Homeowners Rescue Program, visit www.wvhdf.com.

Another way to manage your electric bills is through the Average Payment Plan. With this plan, customers will be able to make monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their bills.

Another payment option for those with severe health problems is a Medical Certification program. FirstEnergy offers this program for those who may have a medical professional certify in writing that termination of their electricity would be dangerous. This allows for a payment plan to be put in place at an affordable rate. As long as the customer pays any past due debt or pays the rate that is agreed upon their electricity will not be terminated.

Another program offered is called the Third Party Notification. This is when a relative, friend, clergy, or social service agency can be notified along with the customer if their electricity is about to be disconnected. The third party is not required to pay the bills for the customer but they can help make pay arrangements for the customer who may have troubles paying.

To apply or learn more about other utility bill assistance programs, customers are encouraged to visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or contact customer service at 1-800- 686-0022 (Mon Power) and 1-800-686-0011 (Potomac Edison).

