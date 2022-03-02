Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg

(WSMV)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman is issued a citation on Tuesday for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg. Parkersburg Police say an 18-year-old woman was in the turn lane on Pike Street to get to Camden Avenue but she did not turn.

Police say she then hit another car going in the same direction. The two people in that car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office later found the at-fault driver on Interstate 77.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Wood County 911 confirms there is a hit and run on Tuesday in Parkersburg. Dispatchers say a hit and run happened on Camden Avenue and East Street at a quarter to 8 p.m. It’s not clear yet how badly the other driver was hurt.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect on Interstate 77. We will keep you updated as this story develops.

