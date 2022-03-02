Advertisement

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley will be holding a fundraiser to help with expenses for all of its new animals.

The humane society is nominated to have the non-profit, “Jordan’s Way,” coming to help raise funds for the organization.

Officials with the humane society say that this fundraiser will be a big help for the organization as they are seeing a significant rise in animals coming in.

Executive director, Karissa Reynolds, says that the funds that will be raised will go to help pay for vet expenses and food.

“The vetting costs add up so quickly that when we have a huge fundraising event like that it’s a nice chunk to pay down any medical bills that we do have,” says Reynolds.

The fundraiser for the event will be happening on March 9 from 10 in the morning to 2 p.m.

The fundraising goal for this event is $15 thousand.

You can donate to the fundraiser by clicking the link to help with the funds.

And you can help donate food or volunteer for the humane society by going to its website or calling (740) 373-5959.

