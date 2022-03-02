Marietta College Faculty Council requesting independent audit, voice concern over causes and effects of budget issues

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Following the release of a letter from Marietta College President Bill Ruud that outlined financial issues the college is facing, members of the Faculty Council are demanding an independent audit to find the causes and effects of the school’s budget issues.

On February 22, Marietta College President Bill Ruud sent out an email (that WTAP has acquired from a college employee) to faculty and administration members saying the college has been impacted by inflation, the Covid-19 pandemic, and a drop in enrollment and that it would need to take some steps to improve its “financial health.”

“In recent months, and even more so in recent weeks, it has become clear to the College’s senior leadership, the Trustees and me that we have to make some short-term decisions to improve our financial health,” Ruud said in the letter.

“We have decided to be proactive in responding to external forces — inflationary pressures and the ongoing impact of the pandemic — and to work together with the planning committee to develop a comprehensive strategic plan that will position us as a college of the future.”

Ruud provided some examples of how the college could improve its margins through the operational budget in the letter. Some suggestions are to allocate approximately $3 million in budget savings for the remainder of this year and next year, draw money from the endowment fund, eliminate contributions to the 403(b) for the remainder of Fiscal year ‘22 and’ 23, implement a selective hiring freeze, limit and reduce non-essential travel expenses, and eliminate cell phone reimbursement for employees. Ruud also said each cabinet member has voluntarily agreed to take a 10 percent cut in pay starting this month.

“First and foremost, our number one goal is to enhance the overall student experience and protect the core mission of the college, but in the short-term, we must make some tough decisions,” Ruud said in the letter.

“We are in this position because the college has experienced a drop in enrollment due mostly to a worse-than-expected retention rate from semester to semester.”

In addition to this letter, Marietta College Faculty Council held an emergency meeting on February 21 where they learned from Ruud about the school’s financial problems.

Members of that Faculty Council then released a letter (that WTAP also acquired from a college employee) to all faculty staff on March 1 that stated their lack of confidence in the school’s administration heads and Trustee members.

“In a very short time we have moved from being reassured that the college has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic well to seeing the pandemic blamed for retention issues and massive cash-flow problems,” members of Faculty Council said in their letter.

“This abrupt shift suggests significant lack of adequate planning or deception, neither of which builds confidence.”

The faculty members suggest in the letter that they have been given little to no guidance on how they can prepare for any curriculum or program changes and that they anticipate employees will lose their jobs due to these budget issues.

“As we watch this crisis unfold and see the immediate impact on individual faculty members who will no longer be with us, on departments and programs scrambling to cover classes despite reductions in staffing and funds, and on students who may not have access to some of the activities and programs that attracted them to Marietta College, we are concerned about whom we can trust to lead us out of this crisis,” the members said in the letter.

A list of requests accompanied the letter, outlining what the Faculty Council members want the Board of Trustees to do to demonstrate their “commitment to the mission of Marietta College.” These include an independent audit to provide accounting for the causes and extent of the budget issues, a message to faculty affirming their commitment to the college and steps they will take to protect the mission, and an explanation of why they believe the administration deserves the trust from faculty members.

Tom Perry, Vice President for Communication and Brand Management at Marietta College told WTAP that he could not comment on if the college has or will agree to an independent audit, or if the college will begin to lay off employees. He says there are no final plans set to address the budget issues and that trustee members and administration staff will “try to be as transparent as possible” with faculty members.

“As a private liberal arts college we are tuition-driven, everybody knows that. So, when these factors come into play, things just fluctuate on you and you have to adjust,” Perry said.

“We are always adjusting, this is just one of those that we are being a little more aggressive with to try to make sure we can manage everything moving forward the next 18 to 24 months without any issues.”

Ruud said at the end of his letter to faculty that the next 18 to 24 months will involve some “tough decisions.”

“We are not alone in facing these challenges, and we are making these decisions so we can strategically and proactively invest in the future success of Marietta College,” Ruud said.

“There are going to be some tough decisions and some tough conversations over the next 18-24 months, but I know Marietta College will be even stronger on the other end.”

