The Marietta Family YMCA to hold 4th Annual Health Fair

The Marietta Family YMCA will be hosting its fourth annual Health Fair this Thursday, March 3...
The Marietta Family YMCA will be hosting its fourth annual Health Fair this Thursday, March 3 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.(Marietta Family YMCA)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Family YMCA will be hosting its fourth annual Health Fair this Thursday, March 3 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The health fair is open and free to the public so you are encouraged to bring family out to the Marietta Family YMCA.

The event will be held at Elizabeth Sugden Broughton Community Building, 619 State Route 821 in Marietta, Ohio.

At the fair they will have class demonstrations, health screenings, healthy snacks, activities for all ages, health and wellness information, prizes, and more. They will also be giving tours of the Group Exercise studio and new Health and Wellness Center.

If you become a member at the gym during the health fair you can enjoy a no joiners fee.

Here is a list of some but not all vendors/sponsors who will be in attendance at the event:

· Marietta Memorial Hospital

· United Way of Mid-Ohio Valley

· River City & Walkers Club

· Washington County Career Center

· Washington County Health Department (They will be giving flu, booster, and COVID shots)

· MOV dragon Ladies

If you are interested in having your company vendor or sponsor please call Melissa Wigal at 740-336-1041 or email her for more information at mwigal@mariettaymca.org

