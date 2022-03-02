Advertisement

Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head

Brandon Bruce
Brandon Bruce(Washington County Jail)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man is facing several charges after he allegedly beat up and held a gun to his girlfriend’s head.

According to the Marietta Police Department, Brandon Bruce and his live-in girlfriend got into an argument on February 22 over her getting calls about job opportunities. As the argument continued, the victim told police Bruce started cussing at her and eventually grabbed her face, hit her, and kicked her. She said Bruce became even more upset after she threatened to call the police. This led Bruce to pull out a black gun, which the victim said he “cocked” and held up to her head. While the gun was pointed at her, the victim said Bruce told her to “do it.”

Police said the victim was told to leave and had her mother pick her up from the couple’s Franklin Street home.

Investigators took photos of her injuries and learned that the fight was caught on camera by the home’s security system. Police said the video lined up with what the alleged victim told them.

They also learned the alleged victim’s three-year-old child was on a nearby couch during the fight.

Police said the alleged victim has been living with and dating Bruce for the last three years and the two have a child together.

The victim claims Bruce has been physically abusive for two of the last three years, and has broken her leg in the past, though she refused to report it.

Bruce was taken into custody by Washington County Special Response Team on Oakwood Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on February 22.

He was charged with aggravated menacing, two counts of domestic violence, and having weapons under disability.

He’s being held without bond in the Washington County Jail.

His alleged victim has filed for a temporary protection order.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Parkersburg
Man arrested for sexual assault
Parkersburg man accused of sexual assault
Cayla Ross
Ritchie County woman arrested for allegedly firing rifle at officers
Starting March 1 the Spring burning laws will come into effect for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Spring Burning Laws set to begin March 1
Brandon Boyd
West Virginia man granted plea change, charged with battery in Wood County

Latest News

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley prepares for fundraiser next week
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent
A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon over charges stemming...
Parkersburg man charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment
Police lights
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to possession of controlled substance
Edith Laverne Mitchell Obit
Obituary: Mitchell, Edith Laverne