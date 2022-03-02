Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta man is facing several charges after he allegedly beat up and held a gun to his girlfriend’s head.

According to the Marietta Police Department, Brandon Bruce and his live-in girlfriend got into an argument on February 22 over her getting calls about job opportunities. As the argument continued, the victim told police Bruce started cussing at her and eventually grabbed her face, hit her, and kicked her. She said Bruce became even more upset after she threatened to call the police. This led Bruce to pull out a black gun, which the victim said he “cocked” and held up to her head. While the gun was pointed at her, the victim said Bruce told her to “do it.”

Police said the victim was told to leave and had her mother pick her up from the couple’s Franklin Street home.

Investigators took photos of her injuries and learned that the fight was caught on camera by the home’s security system. Police said the video lined up with what the alleged victim told them.

They also learned the alleged victim’s three-year-old child was on a nearby couch during the fight.

Police said the alleged victim has been living with and dating Bruce for the last three years and the two have a child together.

The victim claims Bruce has been physically abusive for two of the last three years, and has broken her leg in the past, though she refused to report it.

Bruce was taken into custody by Washington County Special Response Team on Oakwood Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on February 22.

He was charged with aggravated menacing, two counts of domestic violence, and having weapons under disability.

He’s being held without bond in the Washington County Jail.

His alleged victim has filed for a temporary protection order.

