Meeting open to the public about the Devola Sewer Project next week

The Washington County Commissioners will hold a meeting open to the public regarding the...
The Washington County Commissioners will hold a meeting open to the public regarding the electric hookups for Devola residents about the upcoming Devola Sewer Project.(WTAP)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Commissioners will hold a meeting open to the public regarding the electric hookups for Devola residents about the upcoming Devola Sewer Project.

The meeting will be held at the Graham Auditorium at Washington State Community College at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, March 8 in Marietta.

The people of Washington County and specifically residents of Devola are encouraged to attend with any questions or concerns they may have regarding the electric hookups.

