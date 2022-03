POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) -According to a news release, the Meigs County Health Department closed at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.

According to the news release, the reason behind the closing is due to a water problem.

If you have any questions regarding the Meigs County Health Department for the rest of the day, call 740-444-4283.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.