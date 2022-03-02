Obituary: Bradfield, Larry Jack

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Larry Jack Bradfield, 82, of Marietta passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was born in Sistersville, WV on September 8, 1939 to the late Walter E. “Bill” and Margaret Springer Bradfield.

He was a 1957 graduate of Sistersville High School, where he played basketball and football. Larry received a four year degree in business administration from West Liberty State College. He played and managed a basketball team, who were WVAIAC champs in 1960. He served in the Army as company clerk, 20th Army Corp, 99th Division and was stationed at Ft. Knox. He retired from Kardex and following his retirement he drove bus for Community Action. Larry loved sporting events, baseball, football and basketball. He had an extensive collection of sports memorabilia. He played in the “Old Timers Softball League” and he was also a member of BPO Elks Lodge in Sistersville.

Larry is survived by his wife, Sharon Spindler Bradfield, whom he married June 19, 1971 and his son, Stephen Bradfield of Marietta.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Walter E. “Skip” Bradfield.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Patricia L. Peoples officiating.

The family will greet friends from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Larry’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com and by going to their Facebook page.

