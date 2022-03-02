Advertisement

Obituary: Goff, Steven Allen

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Steven Allen Goff Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Steven Allen Goff, 54, of Parkersburg passed away March 1, 2022 at his residence.

Steven was born on October 13, 1967 in Parkersburg, WV.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Creston, WV.

Visitation will be held Saturday 10 -11 am at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

