Obituary: Goff, Steven Allen
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Steven Allen Goff, 54, of Parkersburg passed away March 1, 2022 at his residence.
Steven was born on October 13, 1967 in Parkersburg, WV.
Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg.
Burial will follow at Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Creston, WV.
Visitation will be held Saturday 10 -11 am at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
