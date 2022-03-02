Obituary: Kerns, Michael Scott

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It is with the most profound sadness that Rana L. Dray and Larry D. Kerns announce the passing of their cherished younger son, Michael Scott Kerns on February 26, 2022.

Michael was born September 9, 1994. For those who knew Michael, he embodied joy and laughter in life, ever so dearly loved his family and friends, and shall never be forgotten for his contagious smile. It would be an understatement to say Michael was a San Francisco 49er fan; he truly defined the word fan as derived from “fanatic”. Those who survive wear our jerseys and caps as a tribute to his memory. Michael loved roofing and truly loved working with his family at Garber/Kerns Roofing; Michael was an avid basketball player, and no doubt, according to him, the finest pool player around…

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers Betty (“Gram”) Cottrell and Donna (“Mammie”) Watson, and his grandfather Jack (“Grandpa”)Wright; as well as far too numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to list.

Michael is survived by his mother Rana L. Dray (and Gregory J. Moses), his father Larry D. Kerns (and Alethia Wright)), his heart-broken brother Larry (Bub, Bumper) L. Kerns (and Tara), his nieces and nephews (Cooper, Braelen, Jaxson, Quinton, Bailey, and Kaiden), his partner Destiny (and Xander and Xiamarra), and his most precious jewel Alainah Mae.

Visitation will be 12pm to 2 pm on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral service will follow at 2 pm. Wearing of 49er’s gear is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be preferred to a trust fund (to be established) for Michael’s beloved daughter, Alainah Mae.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.