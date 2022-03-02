Obituary: Mitchell, Edith Laverne

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edith Laverne Mitchell, 92, of Vienna, W.Va. departed this life February 28, 2022 at Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born May 3, 1929 at New England, Wood County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ray Oral and Violet Virginia Fox Dugan.

Edith grew up in Belleville and Parkersburg. She was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School, and in her early years worked as a sales clerk at McCrory’s and then as a secretary for Fred Peterson. Edith was a member of Vienna Baptist Church since 1957 and served as a pre-school Sunday school teacher, on the Deaconess Board and various committees including Young-At-Heart choir and Vienna Baptist Women.

She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda (Steve) McGinnis, Debbie (Jeff) Singer and Paula Hill. She was a proud grandmother to Jennifer (Bill) Marty, Melissa (Danijel) Velicki, Stephen (Tiffany) McGinnis, Erin (Tony) Connelly, Jay (Amie) McGinnis, Eric (Sydney) McGinnis, Holly (Michael) McGinnis-Price, Matthew Smith and Allyson (Tim) Watkins. Edith is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren.

Edith was married on September 3,1948 to William Edward “Bill” Mitchell who preceded her in death on August 25, 2003. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a special aunt, Alice Buckley: several cousins and many friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Colonial House and to Parkersburg Care Center for the compassionate care.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Street, Parkersburg with Dennis Pratt officiating.

Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6 – 8 pm Thursday and 1 hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials are preferred to Vienna Baptist Church, Senior Ministry, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV 26105

