Obituary: Morton, Michael “Ray”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael “Ray” Morton, 38, of Parkersburg went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2022.

Ray was born November 3, 1983 to Mike Morton and Cathy Dingess. He was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School Class of 2002. He was previously employed by Don Emilio’s for 15 years until their closing. He had a great love for music and enjoyed playing his guitar with friends. He was an avid Star Wars fan and enjoyed Comic Books.

Ray is survived by his parents, Cathy Dingess and Mike & Rita Morton. Siblings include Katie (Jacob) Heine, Marlee (Daniel) Jones, Jacob Brannon and Joshua Brannon. A niece, Amelia Heine and nephews, Donovan Heine and Myles Jones. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

Ray was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Claracy and Eugene Rockhold, and his paternal grandparents, James and Pauline Morton.

Services will be held at McCullough Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville on Saturday, March 5. Visitation is 2-4 with a service at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Please mail checks to: Raiguel Funeral Home, PO Box 204, Harrisville, WV 26362.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

