Obituary: Stanley, Kathryn Eileen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kathryn Eileen Stanley, 84, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at her residence.

Kathryn was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on February 8, 1938, the daughter of the late Madeline (Hardesty) and Clyde Mills.

She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, attended Lubeck United Methodist Church, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathryn is survived by two daughters, Sheri (David) Cooper, of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, and Jamie (David) Kirk, of Washington, West Virginia; one brother, Lewis Mills, of Washington, West Virginia; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James; and one brother, Kenneth Mills.

There will be a memorial service at Lubeck United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2 p.m.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.