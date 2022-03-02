Advertisement

Ohio mapmakers OK 2nd congressional map over Dem objections

Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission have sent an adjusted map of congressional districts back to the state’s high court that delivers two-thirds of the seats to their party.(wtvg)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission have sent an adjusted map of congressional districts back to the state’s high court that delivers two-thirds of the seats to their party. Democrats opposed the plan Wednesday.

It is subject to Ohio Supreme Court review. Justices invalidated an earlier congressional map as gerrymandered.

The decision said it didn’t have to match Ohio’s 54% Republican-46% Democratic breakdown, but should be fair.

The first map had six safe GOP seats, two safe Democratic seats and seven tossups that experts said favored Republicans.

The new one includes 10 Republican seats, three Democratic seats and two Democratic-leaning tossups.

