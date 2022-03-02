Parkersburg Holds Housing Expo Success

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A One-Stop shop for all your Housing concerns.

That’s what was held Monday evening.

Resources and advice for Parkersburg residents looking to improve their homes and living situations were provided at an Expo held Monday evening.

Wendy Tuck, Parkersburg City Council representative for district 4 is spearheading the effort.

Tuck says she believes all of Parkersburg-- especially district 4-- lacks safe and affordable housing.

“There’s a lot of people in this neighborhood and around town that want to improve their housing situation so we figured we’d call everyone we could find that had anything to do with making your house better and bring them in one place so that people could get what help they needed,” explains Tuck.

Many different city organizations, Non-Profits and private companies came together at the Expo to help residents find the resources they need to either undertake home improvements, apply for loans and payment assistance, or learn about their rights and responsibilities as renters.

