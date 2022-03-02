Parkersburg man charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon over charges stemming from a January 20, 2022 arrest.

Kevin Dale Emerick, 55, of Parkersburg, appeared in court asking for his bond to be reduced from $200,000 to $100,000 dollars which it was. This is the second time he has asked for a reduced bond as his original bond was $300,000 dollars.

Emerick is being charged with two counts of wanton and endangerment after a criminal complaint was filed against him for firing his rifle and pistol within his own residence.

The complaint noted the bullets went through the wall and into one of his neighbor’s residences.

No date has been set for his next appearance in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.